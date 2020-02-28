Andrew McCain hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. McCain finished his round tied for 103rd at 6 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Charl Schwartzel, Zach Johnson, Brendan Steele, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Jamie Lovemark, Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, and Robby Shelton are tied for 9th at 2 under.

McCain tee shot went 217 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McCain to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 226-yard par-3 green seventh, McCain suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, McCain reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCain to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McCain hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth. This moved McCain to 2 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, McCain had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCain to 3 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, McCain reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCain to 2 over for the round.

McCain got a double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving McCain to 4 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, McCain's tee shot went 186 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, McCain chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCain to 4 over for the round.