-
-
Vincent Whaley shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Honda Classic
-
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 28, 2020
Vincent Whaley hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his round tied for 123rd at 8 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Charl Schwartzel, Zach Johnson, Brendan Steele, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Jamie Lovemark, Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, and Robby Shelton are tied for 9th at 2 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 175-yard par-3 17th, Whaley missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Whaley to 1 under for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 second, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to even for the round.
On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Whaley's tee shot went 198 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 26 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Whaley got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 2 over for the round.
Whaley tee shot went 175 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Whaley to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.