In his second round at the Honda Classic, Wyndham Clark hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 44th at 2 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Clark got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 2 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Clark chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 over for the round.

Clark got a double bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Clark to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Clark's 134 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 4 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Clark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Clark to 5 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 4 over for the round.