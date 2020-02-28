-
Strong putting brings Aaron Wise an even-par round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Aaron Wise hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his round tied for 38th at 1 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, Zach Johnson, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, and Gary Woodland are tied for 6th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry and Jamie Lovemark are tied for 9th at 2 under.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Aaron Wise's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 31 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 2 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Wise hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to even for the round.
