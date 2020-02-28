-
Sepp Straka shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sepp Straka hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 5th at 3 under with Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, and Nick Watney; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; and J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under.
At the par-5 third, Straka chipped in his third shot from 22 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Straka had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Straka hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 175-yard par-3 17th, Straka missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Straka to 3 under for the round.
