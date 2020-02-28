-
J.T. Poston rebounds from poor front in second round of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.T. Poston’s approach from the water sets up birdie putt at HondaIn the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, J.T. Poston hits his 116-yard approach shot on the par-4 9th hole to 17 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
In his second round at the Honda Classic, J.T. Poston hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Poston finished his round tied for 1st at 4 under with Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, and Tom Lewis; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 3 under; and Jamie Lovemark, Maverick McNealy, and Brendan Steele are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the par-4 first, J.T. Poston's 141 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.
Poston got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even-par for the round.
On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Poston had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Poston hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Poston to 1 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Poston hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to even for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
