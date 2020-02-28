In his second round at the Honda Classic, J.T. Poston hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Poston finished his round tied for 1st at 4 under with Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, and Tom Lewis; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 3 under; and Jamie Lovemark, Maverick McNealy, and Brendan Steele are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the par-4 first, J.T. Poston's 141 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even-par for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Poston had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Poston hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Poston to 1 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Poston hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to even for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.