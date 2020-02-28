In his second round at the Honda Classic, Hank Lebioda hit 8 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Lebioda finished his round tied for 137th at 11 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Charl Schwartzel, Zach Johnson, Brendan Steele, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Jamie Lovemark, Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, and Robby Shelton are tied for 9th at 2 under.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Lebioda's tee shot went 185 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Lebioda got a double bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 3 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 6 over for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 7 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Lebioda had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 9 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Lebioda hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 8 over for the round.