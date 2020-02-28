-
Kramer Hickok shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kramer Hickok hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 59th at 3 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Hickok had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.
Hickok hit his tee shot 286 yards to the fairway bunker on the 438-yard par-4 12th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
Hickok got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hickok to even for the round.
