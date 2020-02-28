Matt Wallace hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Wallace finished his round tied for 86th at 4 over; Lee Westwood and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Cameron Tringale, Zach Johnson, Jamie Lovemark, Gary Woodland, Luke Donald, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Maverick McNealy, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 9th at 2 under.

At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Wallace got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Wallace had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to even for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 18th, Wallace hit his 134 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Wallace chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

Wallace got a double bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wallace to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Wallace's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.