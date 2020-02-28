Kurt Kitayama hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kitayama finished his round tied for 38th at 1 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, Zach Johnson, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 6th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Jamie Lovemark, Sungjae Im, Charl Schwartzel, and Tommy Fleetwood are tied for 8th at 2 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Kitayama had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Kitayama hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Kitayama to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Kitayama's tee shot went 169 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to even for the round.

Kitayama got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kitayama's 92 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kitayama hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.