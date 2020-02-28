Denny McCarthy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 97th at 6 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Richy Werenski are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 434-yard par-4 16th, McCarthy went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, McCarthy had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, McCarthy chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 3 over for the round.

McCarthy tee shot went 219 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McCarthy to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, McCarthy's 174 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 3 over for the round.