Sam Burns hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 24th at even par; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Burns had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Burns's 124 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

Burns hit his tee shot 274 yards to the fairway bunker on the 464-yard par-4 second. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

At the 538-yard par-5 third, Burns got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to even for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Burns chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.