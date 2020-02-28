In his second round at the Honda Classic, Adam Schenk hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his day tied for 83rd at 5 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Adam Schenk reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Adam Schenk at 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Schenk's tee shot went 203 yards to the right side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the water, Schenk hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Schenk's 171 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Schenk hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to even for the round.