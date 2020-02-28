Richy Werenski hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Werenski finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Richy Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Richy Werenski to 1 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to even for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 14th, Werenski reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Werenski at 1 under for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Werenski hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 third, Werenski chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Werenski's tee shot went 179 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.