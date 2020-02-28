  • Viktor Hovland shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Honda Classic

  • In the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Viktor Hovland sinks a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
    Viktor Hovland drains 23-foot birdie putt at Honda

