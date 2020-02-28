In his second round at the Honda Classic, Viktor Hovland hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 125th at 10 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Hovland hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hovland's 144 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to even for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hovland hit his next to the water and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a two-putt triple bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th. This moved Hovland to 5 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Hovland hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 4 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Hovland hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 over for the round.