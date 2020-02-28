In his second round at the Honda Classic, Brandon Hagy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 34th at 1 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Hagy got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 2 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Hagy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hagy to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Hagy's 163 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Hagy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hagy at 2 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.