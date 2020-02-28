-
-
Maverick McNealy shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Honda Classic
-
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 28, 2020
Maverick McNealy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 13th at 1 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, Zach Johnson, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 6th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Jamie Lovemark, Sungjae Im, Charl Schwartzel, and Tommy Fleetwood are tied for 8th at 2 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, McNealy had a 209 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
At the 438-yard par-4 12th, McNealy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put McNealy at even for the round.
On the par-4 13th, McNealy's 102 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 under for the round.
McNealy got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.