  • Robby Shelton shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Honda Classic

  • In the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Robby Shelton holes a 65-foot chip shot for birdie on the par-3 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Robby Shelton’s 65-foot chip shot at Honda

    In the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Robby Shelton holes a 65-foot chip shot for birdie on the par-3 5th hole.