In his second round at the Honda Classic, Robby Shelton hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 12th at 1 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Richy Werenski are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Shelton's tee shot went 259 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 68 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his approach went 163 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

Shelton hit his drive to left rough on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, he sank his approach from 155 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Shelton hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

After a 232 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Shelton chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.

Shelton missed the green on his first shot on the 217-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 22 yards for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and one putting, moving Shelton to even for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Shelton hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.