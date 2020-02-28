-
Austin Cook finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 28, 2020
In his second round at the Honda Classic, Austin Cook hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 44th at 2 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.
Cook got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cook chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Cook hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cook at even for the round.
