Talor Gooch putts well in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Talor Gooch hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gooch finished his round tied for 19th at even par; Lee Westwood and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Cameron Tringale, Zach Johnson, Gary Woodland, Luke Donald, and Jamie Lovemark are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Maverick McNealy, Shane Lowry, J.T. Poston, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Talor Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Talor Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 over for the round.
At the 438-yard par-4 12th, Gooch reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Gooch at even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Gooch had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Gooch's his second shot went 10 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
