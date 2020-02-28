In his second round at the Honda Classic, Tyler Duncan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 84th at 4 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Brendan Steele, Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Jamie Lovemark, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 9th at 2 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even-par for the round.

Duncan tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 24 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 2 over for the round.

Duncan got a double bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Duncan to 4 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 4 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Duncan hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.