  • Joaquin Niemann putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Honda Classic

  • In the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Joaquin Niemann hits his 194-yard approach shot on the par-4 16th hole to 5 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Joaquin Niemann’s solid approach sets up 5-foot birdie at Honda

    In the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Joaquin Niemann hits his 194-yard approach shot on the par-4 16th hole to 5 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.