Joaquin Niemann putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann’s solid approach sets up 5-foot birdie at HondaIn the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Joaquin Niemann hits his 194-yard approach shot on the par-4 16th hole to 5 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
Joaquin Niemann hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Niemann finished his day tied for 83rd at 5 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 464-yard par-4 second, Joaquin Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Joaquin Niemann to 1 over for the round.
Niemann got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Niemann had a 193 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.
