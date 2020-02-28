-
Cameron Davis posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the second round of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Davis’ 32-foot birdie putt at HondaIn the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Cameron Davis sinks a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
Cameron Davis hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Davis finished his day tied for 5th at 3 under with Gary Woodland, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; and J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Cameron Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Davis to 1 under for the round.
At the 438-yard par-4 12th, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 40-foot putt saving par. This put Davis at 1 under for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Davis reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Davis at 2 under for the round.
Davis hit his tee at the green on the 175-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.
