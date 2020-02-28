Zac Blair hit 4 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Blair finished his round tied for 128th at 10 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Richy Werenski are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Blair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to even for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Blair's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 112 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Blair had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Blair to 3 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Blair chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 2 over for the round.

Blair tee shot went 185 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Blair to 3 over for the round.

Blair got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 4 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 5 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Blair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 4 over for the round.