-
-
Tyler McCumber shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Honda Classic
-
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 28, 2020
Tyler McCumber hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. McCumber finished his round tied for 122nd at 8 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, Zach Johnson, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Brendan Steele, Charl Schwartzel, and Gary Woodland are tied for 6th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Jamie Lovemark, Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood, and Robby Shelton are tied for 9th at 2 under.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 1 over for the round.
McCumber got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 2 over for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 16th, McCumber got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved McCumber to 4 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 175-yard par-3 17th, McCumber missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left McCumber to 4 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCumber to 5 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.