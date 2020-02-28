-
-
Daniel Berger shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Honda Classic
-
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 28, 2020
-
Highlights
Best bunker shots in the Bear Trap at The Honda ClassicPlayers take on the Bear Trap bunkers at Nos. 15, 16 and 17 at PGA National during The Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
Daniel Berger hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Berger finished his round tied for 12th at 1 under; Lee Westwood and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, Gary Woodland, Jamie Lovemark, Luke Donald, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Maverick McNealy, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 9th at 2 under.
On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 1 over for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Berger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Berger to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Berger had a 214 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Berger's 155 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to even for the round.
After a 263 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 14th, Berger chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Berger to 2 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Berger hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 over for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.