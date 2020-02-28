Daniel Berger hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Berger finished his round tied for 12th at 1 under; Lee Westwood and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, Gary Woodland, Jamie Lovemark, Luke Donald, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Maverick McNealy, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 9th at 2 under.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 1 over for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Berger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Berger to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Berger had a 214 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Berger's 155 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to even for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 14th, Berger chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Berger to 2 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Berger hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to even-par for the round.