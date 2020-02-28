-
-
Erik van Rooyen shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Honda Classic
-
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 28, 2020
Erik van Rooyen hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 110th at 8 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, van Rooyen hit his 231 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 217-yard par-3 fifth green, van Rooyen suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put van Rooyen at 1 under for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, van Rooyen got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 2 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th, van Rooyen had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.