In his second round at the Honda Classic, Corey Conners hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 128th at 8 over; Lee Westwood and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, Gary Woodland, Jamie Lovemark, Luke Donald, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Maverick McNealy, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 9th at 2 under.

Conners got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 over for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 5 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Conners his second shot was a drop and his approach went 121 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Conners chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Conners's 161 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 5 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 6 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 5 over for the round.