Sungjae Im hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 9th at 2 under with Shane Lowry, Jamie Lovemark, and Maverick McNealy; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, Zach Johnson, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; and Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, and Gary Woodland are tied for 6th at 3 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Im had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Im's 132 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

At the 388-yard par-4 13th, Im got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

Im hit his tee shot 275 yards to the fairway bunker on the 465-yard par-4 14th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

Im missed the green on his first shot on the 179-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Im had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Im chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.