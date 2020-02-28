-
Sungjae Im shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sungjae Im hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 9th at 2 under with Shane Lowry, Jamie Lovemark, and Maverick McNealy; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, Zach Johnson, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; and Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, and Gary Woodland are tied for 6th at 3 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Im had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Im's 132 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
At the 388-yard par-4 13th, Im got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
Im hit his tee shot 275 yards to the fairway bunker on the 465-yard par-4 14th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
Im missed the green on his first shot on the 179-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Im had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Im chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.
