Chase Seiffert hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 94th at 6 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Seiffert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 2 over for the round.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Seiffert at 1 over for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Seiffert chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 2 over for the round.

Seiffert tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Seiffert to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Seiffert had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 over for the round.