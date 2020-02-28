-
Keith Mitchell shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Honda Classic
-
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Keith Mitchell gets up-and-down for birdie at HondaIn the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Keith Mitchell gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the Honda Classic, Keith Mitchell hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 118th at 7 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, Zach Johnson, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, and Gary Woodland are tied for 6th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Maverick McNealy, and Jamie Lovemark are tied for 9th at 2 under.
Mitchell got a double bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 2 over for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 11th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 over for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 16th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 4 over for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 3 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.
