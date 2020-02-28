Si Woo Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 83rd at 5 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Kim had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kim hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

At the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Kim got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kim's 146 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.