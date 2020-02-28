In his second round at the Honda Classic, Sam Ryder hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 53rd at 2 over; Zach Johnson is in 1st at 5 under; Tom Lewis, J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Tringale, and Brendan Steele are tied for 6th at 3 under.

At the 464-yard par-4 second, Ryder got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Ryder chipped his fifth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Ryder's 102 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Ryder's tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ryder had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Ryder hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ryder at 2 over for the round.