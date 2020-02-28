-
Harold Varner III finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 28, 2020
Round Recaps
In his second round at the Honda Classic, Harold Varner III hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 12th at 1 under; Jamie Lovemark and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Cameron Tringale, Zach Johnson, Lee Westwood, and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Maverick McNealy, J.T. Poston, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 2 under.
Varner III got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 over for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 11th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Varner III's 149 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Varner III had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to even for the round.
