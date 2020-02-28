-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew NeSmith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 59th at 3 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.
At the 556-yard par-5 18th, NeSmith got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left NeSmith to even for the round.
On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, NeSmith's tee shot went 182 yards to the right intermediate rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, NeSmith's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
