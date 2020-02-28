Mark Hubbard hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 19th at even par; Jamie Lovemark and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Cameron Tringale, Zach Johnson, Lee Westwood, and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Luke Donald, Maverick McNealy, J.T. Poston, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 2 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Hubbard had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hubbard's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Hubbard chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Hubbard hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Hubbard's his second shot went 9 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.