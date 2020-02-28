In his second round at the Honda Classic, Patrick Rodgers hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 24th at even par; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Richy Werenski are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

Rodgers's tee shot went 259 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 39 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

At the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Rodgers at even for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.