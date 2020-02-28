-
Brooks Koepka shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brooks Koepka chips in for birdie at HondaIn the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Brooks Koepka chips in from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-4 2nd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Brooks Koepka hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 128th at 8 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, Zach Johnson, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, and Gary Woodland are tied for 6th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Maverick McNealy, and Jamie Lovemark are tied for 9th at 2 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Koepka chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.
At the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Koepka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Koepka to 4 over for the round.
