In his second round at the Honda Classic, Wes Roach hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Roach finished his day tied for 125th at 10 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Roach tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Roach to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Roach's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Roach's 129 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roach to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Roach chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Roach to even-par for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 12th, Roach got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Roach to 1 over for the round.

Roach got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roach to 4 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Roach got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Roach to 5 over for the round.