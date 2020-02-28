  • Wes Roach shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Honda Classic

  • In the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Wes Roach sinks a 42-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Wes Roach’s 42-foot birdie putt at Honda

    In the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Wes Roach sinks a 42-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole.