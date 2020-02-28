-
Martin Trainer shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his second round at the Honda Classic, Martin Trainer hit 4 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 83rd at 5 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.
Trainer got a double bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Trainer to even-par for the round.
Trainer missed the green on his first shot on the 226-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 20 yards for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to even for the round.
Trainer got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 1 over for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Trainer's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
