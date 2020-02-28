-
Tom Hoge shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Honda Classic, Tom Hoge hit 13 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 121st at 7 over; Lee Westwood and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Cameron Tringale, Zach Johnson, Jamie Lovemark, Gary Woodland, Luke Donald, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Maverick McNealy, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 9th at 2 under.
Hoge got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Hoge's 149 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hoge chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 2 over for the round.
Hoge got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 4 over for the round.
