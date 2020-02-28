In his second round at the Honda Classic, Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 68th at 3 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, Zach Johnson, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 6th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Jamie Lovemark, Sungjae Im, Charl Schwartzel, and Tommy Fleetwood are tied for 8th at 2 under.

At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Hughes got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hughes to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hughes's 189 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Hughes got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hughes to 2 over for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Hughes had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Hughes chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hughes's 142 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 over for the round.