-
-
Beau Hossler shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Honda Classic
-
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 28, 2020
Beau Hossler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 40th at 1 over; Jamie Lovemark and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Cameron Tringale, Zach Johnson, Lee Westwood, and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Luke Donald, Maverick McNealy, J.T. Poston, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 2 under.
After a 299 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Hossler chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Hossler had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hossler hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.