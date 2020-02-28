In his second round at the Honda Classic, Adam Long hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 15th at 1 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Adam Long his second shot was a drop and his approach went 118 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Long hit his tee at the green on the 175-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Long's 129 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Long hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Long had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.