Tom Lewis hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lewis finished his day tied for 34th at 1 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Lewis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to 1 over for the round.

Lewis hit his tee shot 267 yards to the fairway bunker on the 388-yard par-4 13th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Lewis to 2 over for the round.

Lewis got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lewis to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lewis hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Lewis to 4 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Lewis had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lewis to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Lewis had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lewis to 4 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Lewis's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.