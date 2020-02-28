-
Chesson Hadley shoots 8-over 78 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Chesson Hadley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 119th at 9 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Hadley's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 3 over for the round.
Hadley got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 4 over for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Hadley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 over for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hadley's his second shot was a drop where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
