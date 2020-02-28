-
Peter Malnati shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 28, 2020
Peter Malnati hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 125th at 10 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Malnati's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 over for the round.
Malnati got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 4 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Malnati hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Malnati to 6 over for the round.
