Robert Streb hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 140th at 11 over; Jamie Lovemark and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Cameron Tringale, Zach Johnson, Lee Westwood, and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Luke Donald, Maverick McNealy, J.T. Poston, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 2 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Streb went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Streb to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Streb had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Streb's 89 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 2 over for the round.

Streb tee shot went 173 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Streb to 3 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Streb to 4 over for the round.