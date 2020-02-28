Sebastian Cappelen hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cappelen finished his day tied for 70th at 4 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Sebastian Cappelen had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sebastian Cappelen to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Cappelen had a double bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 1 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 16th, Cappelen chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cappelen to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Cappelen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cappelen to even for the round.

Cappelen got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Cappelen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cappelen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cappelen to 1 over for the round.

Cappelen got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 2 over for the round.