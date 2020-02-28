-
Hudson Swafford rebounds from poor front in second round of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hudson Swafford’s lengthy birdie putt at HondaIn the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Hudson Swafford sinks a 74-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
In his second round at the Honda Classic, Hudson Swafford hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Swafford finished his day tied for 15th at 1 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.
Hudson Swafford got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hudson Swafford to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Swafford chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Swafford's 189 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Swafford chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
